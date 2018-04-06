Crashed kid quad bike after having a few drinks

After she had a few drinks a 42-year-old woman tried out a children’s quad bike but crashed into a parked car causing £3,000 of damage, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Lorna Dennison, whose address was given as Brookfield Avenue, Banbridge, admitted a number of offences arsing out of the incident on October 29 last year.

For driving while unfit she was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned for 12 months.

She was fined £75 for taking and driving away a vehicle, £100 for not being insured and £25 for not having a licence.

The court heard that police received a report of a lady striking a stationary car while driving a quad bike.

There was damage to the rear nearside of the vehicle concerned.

They spoke to the defendant whose chin was bleeding and she was receiving treatment from a paramedic.

She said she had tried to apply the brakes but couldn’t and added: “I’ve had a few drinks and I’m stupid.”

A solicitor representing Dennison said she had been at a friend’s house and taken a few drinks.

He added that she then took a children’s quad bike to try it out but when she tried to stop she could not find the brakes and ended up causing damage which amounted to £3,000.

District Judge Greg McCourt told the defendant what she had done was ‘foolish and stupid’.