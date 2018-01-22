‘Drag race’ held in local supermarket car park

After he was challenged to a ‘drag race’ in a supermarket car park a 24-year-old man accepted and this led to a driving ban last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Gatis Logins, Chapel View, Crossmaglen, admitted dangerous driving at the Tesco Extra store, The Outlet, Banbridge, on July 28, 2016.

He was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for 18 months.

The court heard that at approximately 9pm two vehicles were seen on CCTV at Tesco taking part in a so called drag race. Police were called by security staff.

The defendant was seen driving at speed through the car park.

The shop was open and there were a large number of pedestrians in the area.

There were adverse weather conditions.

It had been raining and water was lying on the surface of the road.

Logins was identified and he said the other driver had offered to race him and he agreed.

His solicitor said that he had advertised the vehicle for sale and the other individual asked him if he wanted to race and he foolishly accepted.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall said that given the nature of the driving she was considering getting a pre-sentence report to consider community service.

“The courts take dangerous driving extremely seriously, particularly with young males racing,” she commented.

“This was complete and utter madness to be driving like this at The Outlet where families and young children were in the area and the risk to them was a high one.”