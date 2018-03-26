Drink driver had swerved to wrong side of the road

On his way home in the middle of the night a 39-year-old man was stopped by police who noticed his car swerving onto the wrong side of the road.

Nigel McClure, Thorndale, Banbridge, admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath when he appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

He was fined £300, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for 12 months. The court heard that on March 4 this year at 3.40am police on mobile patrol at Huntly Road in Banbridge followed a vehicle which swerved to the wrong side of the road.

They spoke to the defendant who said he was driving home from his work in Waringstown. His eyes were glazed and there was a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

After he failed a preliminary test an evidential breath test at Banbridge custody suite gave a reading of 98. He had no record.

A solicitor representing McClure said he was a restaurant manager at licensed premises in Waringstown.

He explained that a function had to be cleared to make ready for the lunch trade the next day, Sunday, and he had taken some drink.

“It was a significant amount by the look of it,” said District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland.

He added that it was clear this reading indicated a significant degree of intoxication but he would take into account his plea of guilty and his clear record.

Judge Copeland also certified McClure suitable for the drink driving course.