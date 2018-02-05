Driver said he was in Dromore on date

While on a date in Northern Ireland a 23-year-old man from Monaghan was not covered by insurance when he drove unaccompanied on a learner’s licence.

Jaroslaw Kadela, whose address was given as Alderwood, Carrickmacross, admitted not being insured and not having a licence on December 23 last year. For each offence he was banned from driving for three months.

The court heard that his insurance company would not cover him because he was not properly accompanied.

A prosecutor said that at 10.50pm Kadela was stopped while driving on the Banbridge Road, Dromore.

He said he had been living in the Republic for ten years and handed over a southern provisional licence which did not cover him to drive in Northern Ireland.

The defendant was accompanied by a female and she did not have a licence.

When asked by the judge what he was doing on this occasion the defendant said he had been on a date.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said this was an oversight on the part of Kadela and not a deliberate attempt to flaunt the law.