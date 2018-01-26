Driving ban after pushing scrambler across the road

When he pushed a scrambler bike across a public road a 29-year-old man was seen by police and this led to a one month driving ban last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Clinton Deveney, Burnview Terrace, Banbridge, was also fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for not having insurance on June 17 last year.

Fines of £25 were imposed on charges of not having lights, no licence, having no front number plate and not having a rear number plate. The court heard he was detected at 4.30pm on the Kiln Lane, Banbridge.

A barrister representing the defendant said he had been on private property and pushed the scrambler across the road with the engine off.

He added that the bike was taken by police and Deveney had to pay £250 to get a low loader to take it back to his own property.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said the defendant had an appalling record but it was not the worst for motoring matters.