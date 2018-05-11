Drove through village of Loughbrickland at speeds of 50 to 60mph

A motorist who drove at excess speed in Loughbrickland was also not covered by insurance, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

James McCauley, Woodside Park, Loughbrickland, was fined £200 and given six points for driving uninsured on January 30 this year.

He was also fined £100, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points for excess speed while a £150 fine was imposed for not having a vehicle test certificate.

The court heard he was detected travelling at 50 to 60mph through Loughbrickland in a 30mph zone.

His test certificate had expired on December 8 last year and a check revealed he was not insured.

A solicitor said McCauley had been driving for 23 years with a clear record.

He explained the insurance was held by the defendant’s brother and there was a ‘genuine misunderstanding’ on the part of his client.

The solicitor added that McCauley had allowed his speed to creep up.