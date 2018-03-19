Drugs case sentencing put back

Sentencing in the case of two people accused of drugs offences has been put back to link up with other offences of a similar nature.

Ashley Leslie Harper (30), and Johnny Houston (29), both of Reilly Park, Banbridge, appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrate’s court sitting in Newry.

Harper admitted that on January 3 this year she was in unlawful possession of a class C drug, Diazepam.

Houston pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cannabis on the same date.

A barrister representing both defendants said they were both subject to deferred sentences for other relevant offences. He said the deferred matters were due in court on May 17.

He asked for these cases to be put back to that date.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said that these convictions were a violation of the deferral as he adjourned the matters for a pre-sentence report on May 17.