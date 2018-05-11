Drugs found after car sped into car park and did U turn

A 20-year-old man who admitted a drugs offence told the judge at Banbridge Magistrates Court sitting in Newry, last Thursday that it would not happen again.

James Roberts, Lisnafiffy Road, Banbridge, was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for unlawful possession of herbal cannabis on February 22 this year.

The court heard that at 9.45pm a police mobile patrol at the Commercial Road car park in Banbridge saw a car speed in.

The vehicle then did a ‘U’ turn with black smoke coming out of the exhaust.

Officers stopped the car near the Downshire bar and there was a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle.

Roberts who was in the rear seat admitted he had cannabis and it was for his own personal use.

The defendant, who pleaded guilty in the court, said it did happen and he would make sure it did not happen again.