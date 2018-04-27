‘Father’s death weighed heavily on defendant’

A 25-year-old man was given an enhanced combination order of community service and probation last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Stefan Scappaticci, Anderson Court, Banbridge, had admitted unlawful possession of a class B drug, herbal cannabis, and possession of a class A drug on January 20 last year.

The case had been adjourned from the previous week for a specific short sentence report.

A barrister representing the defendant said it was a very frank report.

He added that his client had spent ten and a half months on remand in custody on matter that did not proceed and during that time his father passed away.

The lawyer added that since his release Scappaticci no longer consumes alcohol and has a job lined up with a car wash.

He lives with his elderly grandfather and looks after him. “His father’s death weighed heavily on him,” he said.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said that a planned police search had recovered these drugs.

He added that Scappaticci had a ‘significant record for such a young man’ which was alarming.

But, the judge continued, he had suffered a number of traumas and that he was at a crossroads in his life with a chance to put things right.

Judge Copeland said he believed a community based sentence would be appropriate.

He imposed an enhanced combination order of 100 hours community service and probation for 18 months.