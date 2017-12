Eric Teggart, (51), Blackscull Road, Banbridge, was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having a vehicle test certificate. The offence came to light after he was stopped on November 1 this year at 1.40am in Flush Place, Lurgan. The certificate had expired on June 9.

A solicitor representing the defendant said her client had since disposed of the vehicle.