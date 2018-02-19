Five days away from getting licence back

Just five days away from getting his licence back a 26-year-old man was caught driving while he was disqualified.

Aaron Denis Comiskey, Mount Charles, Banbridge, appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He admitted driving while disqualified and not having insurance on October 28 last year at Newforge Road, Magheralin.

For each of the offences he was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and banned from driving for six months.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for breach of a traffic sign on the same date.

The court heard that Comiskey was seen breaching a traffic sign in Magheralin.

He told police he could not produce his licence because he had been disqualified at Newry court on October 11.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had been disqualified for three weeks and was five days away from getting his licence back.

He explained that Comiskey took a chance after he had bought a car and the man he bought it from wanted it moved.

The solicitor said his client moved it a mile down the road after the man who was going to move it let him down.

He added that at the Crown Court in January the defendant had received 200 hours community service and had completed 45 hours already.

There was an opportunity for full time employment for Comiskey who was getting his life back on the rails, added the defence solicitor.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said there was no excuse for this sort of behaviour and the offences were so serious there w as only one penalty she could impose.

She also ordered forfeiture of the car.