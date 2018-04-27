Found with cannabis in car

When police stopped a car on the A1 dual carriageway and smelled cannabis they found a bag of the drugs in the vehicle.

Kris Mervyn Coleman (32), whose address was given as Thornwood, Banbridge, was fined £300 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of cannabis on January 31 this year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard police stopped the defendant on the A1 carriageway.

Officers could smell cannabis coming from inside the vehicle.

They found a small bag of cannabis under a mat in the driver’s footwell.

Coleman said it was for his own use and said: “I’m sorry.”

A solicitor representing the defendant said this has acted a wake up call for him and he no longer consumes cannabis.