Fresh search for Oliver McAfee in Israel turns up more items

The family of a Co Down man who went missing in Israel say a recent search has turned up more items that have been taken away for examination.

Oliver McAfee was cycling near Mitzpe Ramon in the Negev, where some of his belongings were found, when his family lost contact in November 2017. The Dromore man lived in Essex and gave up his gardening job to travel.

The Facebook site ‘Missing: Oliver McAfee in Israel’ has advised that around the time of his disappearance, CCTV footage from a nearby army base was found in which an individual was noticed.

“We have been informed that they are now fairly certain that this was indeed Oliver,” supporters said.

“In addition to this, another search (and quite possibly the last physical search) was carried out only a few weeks ago. I have been informed that some items were found and have been taken for examination. I do not know what items were found or if they are Oliver’s items.”

The CCTV footage was taken in November 2017, but was dark, unclear and taken at a distance. However police, search teams, scouters and a special army unit met last month to review it, his sister-in-law Angela said.

Using technology not available previously they were able to confirm that it was indeed Oliver outside the base on the night of 22 November 2017.

Unfortunately this doesn’t answer any questions and raises even more, she added. “But we continue to hope that answers will come.”