‘History of driving dangerous cars’

A 26-year-old man was fined £250 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for not having a vehicle test certificate.

Timothy John Hudson, Kiloanin Crescent, Banbridge, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that when he was stopped by police on the Scarva Road, Banbridge, on December 1 last year it was discovered his test certificate had expired.

A solicitor said his client had recently purchased. He added that he had scrapped that car and bought a new one.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said Hudson had a history of driving vehicles in a dangerous condition.

He added that here again he was on the road in a vehicle which was not certified road worthy. The judge said if the defendant persisted with this type of offending his licence would be at risk.