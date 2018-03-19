Invite to tool marking event

Local police are continuing their efforts to combat crime by hosting a Tool Marking Event at the B&Q store at Sprucefield this weekend.

People are being invited to come along to the local DIY superstore on Saturday, March 24 between 10am and 2pm to get their tools and gardening equipment security marked free of charge.

A reminder posted on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page said: “Come along and have your expensive tools and gardening equipment marked by police for free and you could be in with a chance to win a B&Q gift card.

“Our Crime Prevention Officer will also be there to give you advice on keeping your property safe and secure.

“Please share with anyone you think might benefit from this event!”

For information about crime prevention log on to www.psni.police.uk/crime