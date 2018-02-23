Laurencetown man is fined over two motoring offences

A 23-year-old man was convicted in his absence of two motoring offences last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Christopher David Walker, Millar Park, Laurencetown, was fined £250, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points for not having a licence on June 25 last year.

He was also fined £75 for failing to produce his insurance. The court heard that he was driving on the Commercial Road and Fort Road in Banbridge.

He did produce his insurance but did not produce a licence.

Walker did not appear in the court and he was convicted in his absence.