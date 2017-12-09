‘Long arm of the law’ finally catches up with drugs offender

The ‘long arm of the law’ caught up with a 27-year-old man last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for a drugs offence which happened on August 29 2014 at the Outlet Banbridge.

David Alan McKeag, Rosevale Avenue, Newtownards, was fined £200 for unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis. He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy. The court heard that at 7.30pm police stopped a car and found a small amount of herbal cannabis. McKeag, who was a passenger in the vehicle, admitted it was his.

A solicitor said that chronologically this was his client’s first drugs offence.

Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said the ‘long arm of the law’ had caught up with him and said he had been in trouble since with drugs.

He added that McKeag now had 16 convictions on his record.