Made UDA threat call to try to get new house for girlfriend

In an attempt to get his girlfriend’s housing upgraded a 21-year-old man made a 999 call saying he was a UDA Commander and she had 48 hours to get out of the house.

Adam Potts, Kernan Road, Gilford, admitted last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court that he sent by means of a public telecommunications system a message of a menacing character.

He was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

The court heard that on April 14 last year at 2.41am a 999 call was made from a phone box in Gilford.

The caller said he was a UDA Commander from North Belfast and a named female had 48 hours to get out of her house. CCTV showed a person entering the phone box clearly identified as the defendant.

When arrested Potts refused to replay to the majority of questions put to him but confirmed the female named in the call was his girlfriend.

A barrister representing the defendant the call was part of a ruse to upgrade the housing accommodation for his girlfriend.

He pointed out that Potts was in breach of two suspended sentences but they were for a different category of offence.

The lawyer added that his client had a significant record and was no stranger to the courts.