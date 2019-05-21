Man charged with drugs offences after police seize cannabis plants

A man has been charged with a number of drugs offences after PSNI Local Policing Team officers uncovered what they described as "a cannabis factory" in Dromore, Co Down.

A PSNI spokesperson said plants with an estimated street value of around £80,000 were located by officers at a house in the Princes Street area early this morning.

"A 31-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including cultivating cannabis, possession of a class B controlled drug, and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply," the spokesperson said. " He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Wednesday 22 May."

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.