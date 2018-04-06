Man fined £2,500 over ‘eyesore’ in Dromore

A 59-year-old man has been fined £2,500 for unlawfully keeping uncontrolled waste on January 15, 2016.

Glen Baird, Drumlin Grange, Moneyslane, appeared at a departmental sitting at Banbridge Magistrates Court last Thursday.

Through his solicitor he pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court heard that officials, as the result of a complaint, attended at Glen Baird Cars on the Dublinhill Road, Dromore.

It was used as an end of life vehicle site and there were a large number of vehicles there in various states of disrepair.

A specific licence was required in order to dispose of the vehicles and this wasn’t being complied with.

The prosecutor said Baird had been given an opportunity since last July to clear the site. He was given documentation about the exact legal requirements.

Inspectors called at the site on March 23 this year and there were engine blocks, tyres, wheels, exhausts and bumpers at the yard.

A solicitor representing Baird said this land did not belong to the defendant but he had rented it for the last ten years.

He added that his client’s doctor had warned him he was not physically well enough to take on manual work.

The solicitor said Baird was ‘a throwback to a different era’ buying end of life vehicles and using the parts for other vehicles.

He said his client had worked with the Department albeit more slowly than they would have liked and he was living a ‘hand to mouth’ existence.

The lawyer indicated that it was a very small business which was now being run down.

District Judge Greg McCourt said it was an ‘eyesore and totally unnecessary’ and the defendant had opportunities to get this done but it had been delay, delay.

Imposing the fine the judge said this was to reflect the seriousness of the offence and gave Baird 26 weeks to pay the fine.