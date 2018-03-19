Man fined after he didn’t open his post

When he neglected to open his mail a 23-year-old man didn’t realised that he was driving uninsured on November 25 last year.

Kyle Emerson, Gannon Lodge, Donaghcloney, was fined £200 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for not having insurance.

He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 9.20pm he was stopped on the Rathfriland Road, Banbridge and asked to produce his insurance within seven days.

It transpired he didn’t have insurance.

He did produce a policy but it did not cover him at the time he was stopped.

Emerson, who appeared in court and pleaded guilty, said he neglected to open his mail to keep himself up to date with his policy.

He added that when he found out he went straightaway to have the vehicle insured. Emerson told the court he had now got a job at Royal Mail doing driving and delivering.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said the defendant would now have a daily reminder of the importance of opening his post.