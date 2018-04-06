Man guilty of seventh no insurance offence

An arrest warrant was issued for a 53-year-old man last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, after he was convicted for his seventh no insurance offence.

Colin Robert William Ross, whose address was given as Railway Street, Banbridge, had been charged with driving without insurance, not having a licence and not having a vehicle test certificate.

The court heard he was stopped on the Huntly Road, Banbridge, on October 13 of last year.

He admitted he did not have insurance, a licence or a test certificate.

Ross did not appear in court and a police officer said she believed she could connect him to the charges.

District Judge Greg McCourt convicted the defendant in his absence.

On hearing this was the defendant’s seventh conviction for a no insurance offence the judge issued an arrest warrant.