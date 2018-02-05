Man is guilty of two charges

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court after a 39-year-old man admitted two charges.

Declan Monaghan, whose address was given as Monteith Road, Katesbridge pleaded guilty through his solicitor to a charge of disorderly behaviour on October 21 last year.

He also admitted for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another that he persistently made us of a public electronic communications network on the same date.

The court heard he had one relevant conviction on his record.

His solicitor said that Monaghan’s domestic situation was much settled now.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, adjourned the case until March 1 in order to obtain a pre-sentence report on the matter.