Man’s 50 year clear driving record comes to an end

A long clear driving record ended on Friday, December 22, at Craigavon Magistrates Court when a 69-year-old man admitted a motoring offence in Portadown.

Derek Chambers, whose address was given in court as Old Forge, Banbridge, was fined £60, given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on October 12 this year police saw a van go through an amber light on the Northway in Portadown.

A solicitor representing the defendant said that his client believed he could get through the amber light before he turned right.

It was an error of judgement on his part, the solicitor added.

The solicitor said her client had driving for more that 50 years and he had no previous points or convictions on his licence.