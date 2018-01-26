‘Morning after’ type driving offence

After staying over at a friend’s house a 31-year-old man was over the limit the next morning when he was stopped by police.

Matthew Millar, whose address was given as Brookfield Close, Gilford, was fined £250 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court sitting in Newry, for driving with excess alcohol in his breath on December 16 last year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned for 12 months.

The court heard that police saw a car turn away from a checkpoint on the Newry Road, Banbridge.

They followed the vehicle and when they stopped it officers could smell alcohol on the defendant who was driving.

After failing a preliminary breath test an evidential test gave a reading of 44.

A solicitor representing the defendant said this was a ‘morning after’ type of driving offence.

The solicitor explained that his client had been at a friend’s house and had stayed overnight.

He was stopped at 6.30 in the morning on his way home and unfortunately was over the limit.