No driving licence

A 22-year-old man who failed to appear last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court was fined £200 for not having a driving licence.

Jeff Woods, White Hill Road, Banbridge, was also given six points.

For excess speed he was fined £60, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given three points.

A charge of failing to produce his driving licence was adjourned generally.

The court heard that on July 9 shortly after midnight on the A1 near Banbridge police followed a vehicle which was doing 70mph to 75mph in a 60mph zone.

A fixed penalty notice as offered but Woods said he did not have his licence and the licence had never been produced.