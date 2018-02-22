Oliver did not have delusions, say family

The family of a Co Down man who has gone missing in Israel say they are certain he was not suffering from Jerusalem syndrome.

Oliver McAfee, 29, from Dromore, but who was living in Chelmsford, was last seen cycling in the Negev Desert in November.

His brother Matt and uncle Clive McAfee gave a press conference in Tel Aviv this week where they rejected speculation Oliver had been suffering from Jerusalem syndrome - religious delusions suffered by tourists.

“He kept a detailed journal of where he’s been, what he’s done and whom he’s met,” said Matt. “For Oliver, this was a normal trip.”

He added: “We came here with the impression that Oliver was in a lot of trouble throughout this trip, and we’re extremely confident now that he was not – at least not until November 19.”

Matt noted that no body has been found “so there’s still hope that he’s alive”.