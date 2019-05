PSNI Local Policing Team officers have uncovered what they have described as "a cannabis factory" in Dromore, Co Down.

A PSNI spokesperson said plants with an estimated street value of around £80,000 were located by officers at a house in the Princes Street area early this morning.

"A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences," the spokesperson said.

"He remains in custody at present."