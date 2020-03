Police are warning the public to beware of fraud and scams during Covid-19 pandemic.

An alert has been forwarded not to fall foul of those trying to gain benefit in these times. It is known that criminals are using Covid-19 to scam the public through email, text message and phone calls.

Police have issued advice.

A police spokesman said: “Never give out your personal or bank details. They will also impersonate being from government agencies and police. Keep safe.”