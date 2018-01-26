Prison warning for Banbridge man

A 20-year-old man was warned last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court that if he does not re-engage with probation over the next month he would be going straight into custody.

Kalvin Cull, whose address was given as Chestnut Place, Banbridge was convicted of interference with vehicles and theft at the local court on September 7 last year.

He was given a combination order of 18 months probation and 100 hours community service.

A probation officer told last Thursday’s court that Cull had failed to comply with the order despite being given opportunities.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said that he was being asked to rescind the order and re-sentence the defendant who, he noted, had a suspended sentence hanging over him.

A barrister representing Cull said he was a young man with huge difficulties physically and also with mental health.

He added that to his client’s credit he had not come to police attention and not got into trouble since.

Judge McStay said he was minded to give him one attempt to complete the order and adjourn the case for one month to see how he gets on.

During a short break the barrister spoke with Cull.

He then told the court that the defendant did wish to re-engage with probation.

Judge McStay said the defendant should do eight hours community service a week and attend restorative justice meetings. Adjourning the case until February 22 he told Cull that if he did not comply he would get immediate custody.