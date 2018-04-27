When police told a 21-year-old man they were going to take him to the station for a body search he produced two bags of cannabis from the front of his trousers.

Niall Moffett, Kenlis Street, Banbridge, admitted unlawful possession of herbal cannabis on February 21 this year.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday that at approximately 7.20pm police spoke to the defendant and noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

They told Moffett they were taking him for a body search and he then produced two clear bags containing a green substance from the front of his trousers.

He admitted that it was herbal cannabis and it was for his own use.

He had a previous caution for a similar offence.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his client had a previous conviction last year for possession of a class B drug.