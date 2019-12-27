PSNI issue 999 warning after receiving 'highly worrying' video via social media

The PSNI in Londonderry have warned people to phone 999 rather than rely solely on social media after receiving a video containing 'highly worrying content' on Boxing Day.

"Our Facebook is not monitored 24/7. It is mainly used by front line officers and we don't always have access to the system to check it," said Strand Road in a statement early this morning.

PSNI issue 999 warning

"Quite a serious message was sent to us 7 hours ago [late on Boxing Day/St. Stephen's Day] a message that should have been passed on via 999 and we have only just seen it. There were no reports made to Police and now we have no way to contact the person back.

"The message was of a snapchat video containing highly worrying content. If you're reading this now, phone us! 999 in emergencies. 101 for anything else. Leave nothing to chance!" said the PSNI.