‘R’ driver was doing 85mph on the A1

An ‘R’ driver detected travelling at 85mph on the A1 carriageway was fined £100 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for speeding.

Peter Joseph McCann, Carrasmoo Road, Crossmaglen, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given three points.

The court heard that the defendant drove past police at about 80mph. Over two miles his speed was between 80mph and 85mph. McCann said he did not know he was restricted to 45mph.

A barrister explained that the licence was important to the defendant. His father had difficulties and he helped him on a day to day basis. He was also a part-time carer for his aunt. The barrister said this was McCann’s first time on the dual carriageway and he was not paying attention.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said there was cause to hope that the defendant had learned a lesson.