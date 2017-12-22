Sentencing deferred until May as pair admit drugs charges

Sentencing was deferred until May 17 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Courts in the cases of two people involved in drugs offences.

They were Johnny Houston (29) and Ashley Leslie Harper (30), both of Reilly Park, Banbridge.

Both admitted unlawful possession of cannabis resin on June 28 while Houston was convicted of having the drug with intent to supply on the same date. A barrister representing Houston said he was on licence for a three year period and was subject to significant restrictions.

The lawyer said there was an ongoing relationship between the parties.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said he would defer sentencing in Houston’s case and referring to Harper he said her case would be deferred as well.

He added that he expected exemplary conduct over the new few months.

Sentencing was put back until May 17 next year.