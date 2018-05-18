Taking car was ‘very bad stupid mistake’

Taking his partner’s car without her permission and driving while he was banned from the roads was a ‘very bad stupid mistake’ by a 43-year-old man.

Stephen Cooke appeared at Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, last Thursday.

And he was warned if he repeated the offence he faced the prospect of going to prison.

Cooke, of Golf Terrace, Banbridge, admitted driving while he was disqualified on February 7 this year.

He was fined £100, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for 12 months.

Fines of £100 were imposed for not having insurance and taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

The court heard that at 3.20pm Cooke was seen driving on the Newry Road, Banbridge.

He had been disqualified for six months the previous October.

His partner had not given him permission to take the vehicle because she knew he was disqualified.

She had been in bed with a back problem at the time of the offence.

A solicitor representing the defendant said it was a ‘very bad, stupid mistake’ by his client.

He explained it was a bad day and Cooke had gone out to pick up his partner’s daughter.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, told the defendant that if he did this again he ran the risk of going to prison.