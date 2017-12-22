Two days, two bans

Two days after he had received a two year driving ban a 40-year-old man was given a concurrent one year ban last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Hugh Harper, Kinallen Road, Dromara, admitted permitting no insurance on October 19 this year.

As well as the one year ban he was fined £350 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy. At approximately 12.15pm police stopped a vehicle in Flush Place, Lurgan. The defendant, who owned the vehicle, was a front seat passenger.

Harper had appeared at Lisburn court the previous Monday and was given probation and a two year disqualification.

Imposing the one year ban Deputy District Judge Joe Rice ruled it should run concurrently with the two year term.