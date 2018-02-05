Two men in a jeep but no-one driving

Two men who were found sitting in a jeep on the A1 refused to tell police who was driving the vehicle they were in Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last week.

They were John Cash (33), whose address was given as Conroy Park, Kilcullen, Kildare, and Anthony O’Donaghue (32), whose address was given as St Michael’s Park, Ballymaley, Ennis.

Both were charged with failing to give information which might lead to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

They did not appear at last week’s court and the case went ahead in their absence.

The court heard that a police mobile patrol on the A1 saw a jeep sitting on the hard shoulder.

As they approached the vehicle they saw O’Donaghue sitting in the front passenger seat while Cash was in the back seat.

There was no one in the driver’s seat although the engine was running and the keys were still in the ignition.

None of them would admit to driving the vehicle and they were released on 500 euros bail.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, convicted both defendants.

He fined both men £375 each and banned them from driving for a total of six months.