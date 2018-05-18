Was ‘civil’ to the police when stopped

On the tot up points system a 57-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry.

He was Ronald McCready, whose address was given as Mourneview Park, Rathfriland.

He admitted driving uninsured on February 6 this year and not having a vehicle test certificate.

The court heard that at 1pm he was stopped in John Street, Rathfriland. He made admissions to the offences.

The court also heard how he was civil with police and apologised profusely. His vehicle was seized.

McCready had lost the run of things and had not attended to them, the court was told.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his client already had 11 points on his licence.

He added that McCready simply overlooked the matter. He now had another vehicle which was insured.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, fined him £200 for not having insurance, ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy and imposed six points.

On the tot up system the judge imposed a six month driving ban.

He also fined McCready £100 for not having a vehicle test certificate.