Was driving at 105mph with two bald tyres

When police followed a car on the A1 carriageway it reached a speed of 105mph in both the 70mph and 60mph zones.

John Shaw (27), whose address was given as Laurelgrove Park, Belfast, admitted an excess speed offence when he appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

He was fined £250, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given five points.

Further fines of £50 were also imposed on two charges of having a defective tyre on the vehicle.

The court heard that on October 28 last year at 1.40am on the A1 outside Newry police saw a car travelling at excess speed and were unable to stop it because of its speed.

Police followed the vehicle and were matching its speed.

It reached 105mph and in the 60mph zone it travelled in excess of that speed in lane two.

The car was seen to drive close behind a taxi before flashing its lights causing the taxi to move over so it could overtake.

When police stopped Shaw they discovered that both of the rear tyres on the vehicle were bald.

A solicitor representing the defendant told the court that he already had three points on his licence for a speeding offence.

He explained that Shaw had been down in Dublin and was on his way back to Belfast.

He had to go to work in the morning and so he put his foot down.

The solicitor said his client worked as a self-employed joiner and the loss of his licence would have an impact on his work.

He asked the court to consider a hefty fine and points on this occasion.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said that the speed was gross.