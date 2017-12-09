Was driving when he should not have been

A 40-year-old Banbridge man was banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Gary David John Lacey, Burn Brae Court, was also fined £100 for driving without insurance on March 24 this year.

For making a false statement to obtain insurance he was fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy. He was also fined £50 for not having a driving licence.

The court heard that at 4.40pm he was stopped on the Gilford Road, Portadown. He said his licence had expired and he had applied for a new one.

Lacey had told an insurance company he had held a valid licence for eight years.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, said his client, who suffered from epilepsy, had last properly held a licence 10 to 11 years ago and accepted he had been driving when should not have been.

He explained that Lacey owned the vehicle because he had bought cars in the past to sell on. He sold this car the following day.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall said making a false statement was a particularly serious matter and the defendant knew he should not have been driving on medical grounds.