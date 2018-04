Paedear Finnegan (22), Castleview, Gilford, was fined £200 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for not having a driving licence on December 19 last year. He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

He was stopped at Castleview and when he was spoken to at a later date he said he still had not applied for a new licence. Finnegan did not appear in court.