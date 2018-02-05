Young driver loses his licence after doing 91mph in 60mph zone

The driving licence of a 21-year-old man will be revoked after he received three points last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Matthew McGoldrick, Ravenswood, Banbridge, was also fined £150 for excess speed on September 22 last year.

The court heard he was detected travelling at 91mph in the 60mph zone on the A1 carriageway.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he was still inside his two year new driver period.

He explained that his client already had three points on his licence and the imposition of three more would mean his licence would be revoked.

The solicitor explained that on this occasion he didn’t realise the speed he was doing. The other three points were imposed for an identical offence.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said that if the defendant didn’t realise he was doing 91 he was a danger on the road and needed re-education.