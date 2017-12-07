Drink driver caused accident

Just three months into a driving ban a 30-year-old woman drove and caused an accident when she was two and a half times the legal drink drive limit.

Diana Kriacok, Levaghery Gardens, Portadown, was given suspended prison sentences last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

At a previous sitting she pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, excess alcohol in breath, not having insurance and driving without due care and attention on October 7 this year.

The case was been adjourned to obtain a pre-sentence report.

A public prosecutor said that at 4.05pm a two vehicle collision happened on the Gilford Road, Portadown.

The defendant’s vehicle had crashed into the rear of another vehicle.

Kriacok failed a preliminary breath test and an evidential test gave a reading of 95.

She was also arrested for driving while disqualified.

A barrister representing the defendant said she was only three months into a driving ban on this occasion.

He added that the explanation she gave for driving was a poor one, saying she was trying to retrieve her child’s computer from a friend’s house.

The barrister said that he car had been seized by police.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said these were serious offences and took place a very short time after Kriacok had been disqualified from driving for exactly the same offences.

For driving while disqualified, excess alcohol and no insurance Judge Kelly imposed concurrent four month prison sentences which she suspended for three years.

She also disqualified her from driving for three years.

The judge fined the defendant £150, ordered her to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned her for three years for driving without due care and attention.

She also ordered forfeiture of the car.