Drink driver caused traffic collision

After he caused an accident by driving at speed along a narrow road a 27-year-old man was found to be well over the drink driving limit.

Tautvidas Bagdonas, Trasna Way, Lurgan, admitted a number of offences when he appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

These were dangerous driving, not having insurance, no licence, fraudulent use of a licence, driving with excess alcohol in breath and possession a document with intent to deceive.

He had a previous conviction for being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.

The court heard that on May 25 at 1pm a road traffic collision took place at Glenavon Lane in Lurgan.

It was alleged that Bagdonas was driving at speed which was grossly inappropriate on a narrow road when he clipped a grass verge and collided with the other vehicle.

He failed a preliminary breath test and at Armagh custody suite a blood test gave a reading of 109. It also transpired he was using a counterfeit licence.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer adjourned the case until January 19 to obtain a pre-sentence report.