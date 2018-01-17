Drove straight at man - causing him to jump out of the way

A woman who drove straight at a man causing him to jump out of the way was banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Patrice McCrory (28), whose address was given to the court as Forest Street, Belfast, was also fined £500 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for dangerous driving on January 5 last year.

For failing to produce her insurance on January 9 last year she was fined £250.

The court heard that the injured party claimed that the defendant had driven at speed into Clanrolla Park in Craigavon. He said that she drove at him causing him to jump out of the way. This was confirmed by a witness, an independent member of the public.

On January 9 McCrory was stopped at Moyraverty Court and asked to produce her insurance.

The defendant did not appear in court and was convicted in her absence.