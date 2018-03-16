Drunk man called police officer ‘joke’ and a ‘slag’

When he was drunk a 30-year-old man told a policewoman she was a ‘joke of a police officer’ after calling her a ‘slag’.

Steven John Cheeseman, Ashfield Manor, Portadown, was fined £100 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour on February 25 last year.

The court heard there was a large group of people involved in an altercation.

A person was arrested and Cheeseman became involved.

When asked for his details he told her ‘these are my details, take them you stupid b***h’.

Cheeseman had no legal representation and pleaded guilty himself in court.

He said he was just drunk and stupid after his cousin was arrested.