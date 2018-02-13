Drunk man urinated at war memorial

When he could not ‘hold on any longer’ a drunken man was seen urinating against the war memorial in Lurgan town centre.

Lubomir Karpac (25), Spelga Park, Lurgan, was fined £100 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for indecent behaviour on November 26 last year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at around 2am the defendant was seen urinating against the war memorial in Church Place.

Karpac did not appear in court but wrote in to say that he was very sorry for the offence.

He said that he had been at a club in Lurgan and needed to go to the toilet but no pubs would let him in and he could not hold on any longer.

The defendant added that he did not realise it was a war memorial. He was very drunk that night.

He apologised adding that he was not someone who went out at night but this time he had gone out with friends.