Easter get home safe message from policing partnership

Party-goers across the Borough who will be hopping into a fun-filled Easter weekend have been urged to make personal safety their top priority and ‘Get Home Safe’.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) have launched a high profile campaign encouraging revellers to plan their way home, use licensed taxis or have a designated driver to ensure their safety over the Easter break.

The campaign message will be displayed in the local media plus washrooms of pubs and clubs across the borough and also warns of the dangers of accepting lifts from strangers and drink driving.

PCSP Chair Cllr Maire Cairns comments: “While we want everyone to enjoy themselves, we also want everyone to stay safe and well. I would urge people to plan ahead and keep their wits about them when they are out.”

