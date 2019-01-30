Budding filmmakers in running for award

Talented young film-makers from Northern Ireland have been nominated for the 2019 Into Film Awards in London on March 4.

The team from Bridge Integrated Primary School in Banbridge are up for Best Film (aged 11 and under) for ‘The Time Trike’ about an adventure on a mysterious time travelling tricycle.

One of the young film-makers from Bridge Integrated Primary, Frankie Hutchinson Lynch has also been nominated for a further two awards – Club Member of the Year and Reviewer of the Year.

The Into Film Awards showcase an impressive range of films made by young people at their schools, colleges, Into Film clubs and youth groups. The winners will be announced at London’s Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, hosted by children’s TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

Much-loved by teachers, pupils and the film industry alike, the fifth Into Film Awards are the UK’s largest celebration of young people’s creativity in film capturing the true spirit of film and creativity and shining a spotlight on the next generation of filmmaking talent. The Awards also recognise the dedication of teachers who use film as an education tool.

Actor Michael Sheen, Ambassador for Into Film, said; “The Into Film Awards are a great moment for young people across the UK from greatly varying backgrounds to be celebrated for their creativity and achievements in film and filmmaking. They are an important reminder, at an important time, that talent is everywhere, and that film and the arts have a huge role to play in young people’s lives and learning.”

The Into Film Awards are organised by Into Film, a film education charity supported by the BFI with National Lottery funding, and made possible with support from the film industry through sponsorship www.intofilm.org/awards.