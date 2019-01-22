IN PICTURES: Banbridge and Dromore students honoured at Action MS Awards
Students from local schools were thanked by Action MS recently for their fundriaising efforts over the last year.
The schools raised thousands of pounds for the charity, which held an awards ceremony and thank you luncheon.
Dromore High School raised �3,079.32' for Action MS. PIctued are Helen Kirk (Action MS Chief Executive) Winifred Herron (teacher) and John Daly (Action MS Patron) with students 'Abi Dreaning, Ethan Hodgen, Toni Jameson, Daniel Kinkead and Poppy Moore.
St Patrick's College Banbridge raised �4,100.57 for Action MS. 'Back row Thomas Gordon (father) Bronwyn McGovern Nicholas Guerrera Mrs Rennie (teacher)'Front row: Ann Walker (Action MS Chief Executive Director) Sean Gordon and John Daly (Action MS Patron)
Banbridge Academy eighth time winner of the Bronze Boot and Eastern Area Winner raised �8,163.77 for Action MS. Back Row John Daly (Action MS Patron) Jenny Leslie (teacher) adn Mr R McLaughlin (Principal), Ann Walker (seated) Action MS chief executive with the students receiving their award. Picture By: Arthur Allison Pacemaker.